Why RM of BTS Had to Shove Ice Cream Down His Pants

중앙일보

입력

RM of BTS

RM of BTS reminisced about his trainee days in the third episode of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' which aired on April 4 on YouTube Red.

Can you guess why?

The BTS members talked about the strains they went through to keep fit.

"I can't forget the time when we shoved ice cream into our pockets," said RM.

"V and I were walking down the street eating ice cream and then we noticed a black van following us. I got scared thinking it might be someone from the agency. So we shoved the ice cream into our pockets to pretend like we weren't having ice cream," he explained. "Sure enough, it was someone from Big Hit and he asked us what we were doing. We told him we were just heading back to the dorm. We had ice cream all over us."

"One day, I was craving Chinese noodles so badly so I went to the Chinese restaurant and ordered a bowl of noodles. I felt like I would die if I didn't eat it right away," the leader and the rapper of BTS added, sharing a tearful yet comical anecdote from his trainee days.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

