Jennie of BLACKPINK is a K-pop style icon. She can pull off any look to perfection, even experimental fashion choices such as the this hat with a large visor that's covering her eyes.

The fashion trendsetter is at it again.

She's keeping it casual on her way to the airport, in loose-fitting bell-bottoms and a simple white tee complete with an oversized flannel.

Is this BLACKPINK star signaling an era of hats?

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com