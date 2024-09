How do you think the BTS boys looked like when they were little?

If you guessed right, you can call yourself a class A ARMY.

Here is a photo from one BTS member's babyhood - try and guess who this is:

If you thought it was Suga, then you must be a class A ARMY.

This baby photo of the BTS rapper Suga is going viral online and cute isn't enough to encapsulate the pure adorableness that is Baby Suga. ♥

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com