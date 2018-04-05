1 읽는 중

BTS Unfiltered: J-Hope Confesses He Tried to Quit BTS

중앙일보

입력

J-Hope of BTS. Photo from BTS documentary &#39;Burn the Stage,&#39;

J-Hope of BTS. Photo from BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,'

In the April 4th episode of BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,' the BTS members shared never-before-told anecdotes over a few glasses of wine.

BTS spilled the beans over wine in the recent episode of 'BTS: Burn the Stage.'

"Remember when Jungkook cried after I quit," said J-Hope with a laugh.

Photo from BTS documentary &#39;Burn the Stage,&#39;

Photo from BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,'

"When you said you were quitting, Jungkook and I cried," reminisced Jimin.

"I don't think I've told you this before but I convinced them. I told them that we need J-Hope. We can't be without him," confessed RM.

J-Hope said that it was the members that brought him back to BTS. "You guys are the reason that I'm back," the BTS rapper emphasized.

Photo from BTS documentary &#39;Burn the Stage,&#39;

Photo from BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,'

"I can't even imagine what it would have been like without him," said RM, to which the rest of BTS agreed: "That would have been the worst."

Clearly, BTS has paid their dues.

Photo from BTS documentary &#39;Burn the Stage,&#39;

Photo from BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,'

"Still, I don't think we've had it so bad. Our efforts have been rewarded anyway," RM added.

Photo from BTS documentary &#39;Burn the Stage,&#39;

Photo from BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,'

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

