BTS Unfiltered: J-Hope Confesses He Tried to Quit BTS

In the April 4th episode of BTS documentary 'Burn the Stage,' the BTS members shared never-before-told anecdotes over a few glasses of wine.

"Remember when Jungkook cried after I quit," said J-Hope with a laugh.

"When you said you were quitting, Jungkook and I cried," reminisced Jimin.

"I don't think I've told you this before but I convinced them. I told them that we need J-Hope. We can't be without him," confessed RM.

J-Hope said that it was the members that brought him back to BTS. "You guys are the reason that I'm back," the BTS rapper emphasized.

"I can't even imagine what it would have been like without him," said RM, to which the rest of BTS agreed: "That would have been the worst."

Clearly, BTS has paid their dues.

"Still, I don't think we've had it so bad. Our efforts have been rewarded anyway," RM added.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

