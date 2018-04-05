1 읽는 중

BTS Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Former Pres. Obama & Other Top Celebrities

중앙일보

입력

50 years ago, the world lost Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who changed the world with his fight for social justice.

The K-pop kings paid tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on this historically significant day.

BTS is joining a slew of celebrities who are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on this historically significant day.

On April 5, BTS posted a video in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on their social media accounts with the caption "50 years ago on April 4th Dr. King’s life was cut short but his dream still lives. Our dream is "People love themselves". We’d love to hear yours. Share your dream in the comments below or post your own #DreamStillLives video."

The video is starred by some of the most influential figures around the world including the former U.S. president Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder, and Elton John.

BTS shares that their dream is for people to be able to "love themselves." The seven-piece boy band is the only Asian celebrity to be featured in this meaningful campaign.

Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, Katy Perry, and Bon Jovi are among the many pop stars who have paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

