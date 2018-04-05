Why This Famous Korean Rapper Asked for Pre-BTS RM's Number

Sleepy shared an anecdote of his encounter with then teenage RM.

"When I listened to him rap, I had to get his number."

The Korean rapper guested on MBC's talk show Radio Star on April 4.

The hosts asked the rapper if it's true that he is really the one that discovered RM.

"That is true," Sleepy confirmed the rumor.

"I saw young RM, who was in middle school then, at a hip-hop crew audition," he explained. "When I listened to him rap, I had to get his number. When Bang Si-hyuk asked if I knew anyone who knows how to rap, I recommended RM to him," he added.

Thanks to Sleepy, RM debuted with BTS and became the world famous K-pop star that he is today.

Sleepy added, however, that while it is true that he's the one who recommended RM to Mr. Bang, RM made it all on his own through unrelenting passion and hard work.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

