Why WANNA ONE Surprises College Students in an Ambush Visit

Wanna One surprised the students of Sejong University in an ambush visit.

What a pleasant surprise!

On April 4, Wanna One visited the university located in the Gwangjin district of Seoul for an episode of KBS 2TV's Entertainment Relay.

Their visit to the university, which lasted for a brief while in the morning, immediately went viral online.

Park Ji-hoon, who recently became a college student, attended the entrance ceremony at JoongAng University.

When asked what he most wanted to do after entering college, he said that he wanted to "have fried chicken with new friends." "Thank you to those of you who have wished me well," he thanked the fans for congratulating him for his new chapter in life.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

