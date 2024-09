There's not a single thing that isn't beautiful about V of BTS, but if we had to pick one thing that is particularly special about his dashing looks, it's his Barbie doll eyelashes.

Is there anything that isn't perfect about him?

Some deem V's eyes as the most beautiful feature about his face. The beauty of his eyes is accentuated by his long eyelashes.

There really is not a single thing that isn't perfect about this BTS star. ♥

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com