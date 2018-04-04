PHOTOS: Consult This Girl Group Member for the Perfect Girlfriend Look

If you needed some inspiration for the perfect girlfriend look, Naeun of April is here to give you some tips.

1. WHITE TENNIS SKIRT

Nothing says lovely like a tennis skirt. A white tennis skirt, in particular, goes with any top.

You can match the look with a cute pair of sneakers if you're looking for something lovely and casual at the same time. Wouldn't you like to get one for this summer?

2. BLACK SHORTS & MINI SKIRT

Short shorts can seem a bit much, which is why you should get a black pair to tone it down a little.

Naeun often sports a black pair of shorts with a sweatshirt or an overfitting top to create a chic look.

3. LONG SKIRT

Naeun wears long skirts the perfect way - with a tightly-fitting top, a feminine touch is added to the whole ensemble.

4. DRESS COUPLED WITH A CARDIGAN

Matching a cardigan with a mini dress is the classic girlfriend look and Naeun wears it so well.

5. BOWS & RIBBONS

If you thought T-shirts were boring, glamorize them with accessories.

Some might call it boring, but we call it classy.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

