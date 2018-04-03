Why BTS Was Picked as the New Model for LG Electronics

BTS became the new models for LG Electronics.

On April 3, LG Electronics announced that BTS will be the new models for the South Korean electronics giant's newest smartphone.

BTS will model for the yet-to-be-released premium smartphone and promote the device on social media.

LG Electronics plans to feature the seven members of BTS to portray their brand as a dynamic and hip image.

"BTS is the total package. They're one of the world's best pop stars in the world," explained a representative at LG Electronics as to why BTS was picked as their new model.

"We have high anticipations for our synergy with BTS who is popular all across America and Europe," the representative added.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com