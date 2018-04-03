Why JOY of RED VELVET Cried When She Met BLACKPINK's ROSÉ for the First Time

Joy of Red Velvet said that she cried the first time she met Rosé of BLACKPINK.

"I was stunned to find Joy crying," said Yeri.

Red Velvet guested on KBS Cool FM Radio in July last year, and her bandmates said that Joy is a type that "needs to feel loved." "Joy seems to have gotten a bit more sensitive lately. She cries often," the rest of Red Velvet attested.

"I dined with BLACKPINK members last night. Rosé and I talked about our trainee days, our parents, and stuff. We really connected and bonded over our similar experience," Joy said.

"While I was talking about my parents, I started crying. Even though it was the first time we've met, Rosé tried to comfort me. She's so nice," Joy explained, adding that she was "touched" by how kindhearted Rosé was.

"We were having steak and I was stunned to find Joy crying at the table beside me," Yeri said.

Red Velvet was part of the delegation of South Korean artists who visited the North Korean capital city to perform for the citizens of Pyongyang. The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was also present in the audience.

Joy was unable to partake in the concert due to her role in a TV series, causing a public bewilderment.

