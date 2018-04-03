1 읽는 중

"Set everything on fire" Lyrics to BTS' 'FIRE' Cause N. Koreans to Freeze in Horror

ⓒ VoomVoom

ⓒ VoomVoom

A team from World Taekwondo (WT) visited the North Korean capital city on April 1 to demonstrate in front of 23,000 citizens of Pyongyang. The South Korean Taekwondo demonstration team's performance, which spanned 50 minutes, was themed "Impassion Your Heart."

The N. Korean audience did not respond well to BTS' hit single.

The performance was composed of a skit between the master and the students, the art of self-defense, roof tile smashing demonstration, and head-height kicks. Applause from the audience did not cease throughout the performance.

When the BTS' song 'FIRE' came on, however, the audience was non-responsive. Even when the team tried to elicit audience response, the crowd remained noticeably quiet.

It is surmised that the lyrics to the song caused the North Korean citizens to freeze, possibly the line that goes "set everything on fire."

Lyrics to 'FIRE'

When I wake up in my room, I have nothing

After the sun sets, I sway as I walk
I’m completely drunk, drunk
I’m swearing on the streets
I’ve lost it, I’m like a crazy guy
Everything’s a mess, livin’ like a (beep)

Live however you like - it’s your life anyway
Stop trying, it’s okay to lose
Put your hands up, scream, burn it up
It’s on fire

Set everything on fire
Set everything on fire (bow wow wow)
Set everything on fire (bow wow wow)

Hey, burn it up
Hey, turn it up
Until it's almost dawn
We've got some time to waste away
We're still young
I'm just living my life (so what?)

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

