Why BTS Didn't Get to Perform in Pyongyang Alongside RED VELVET & SEOHYUN of SNSD

BTS (left) and Red Velvet (right). Photo from Bighit Entertainment and SM Entertainment

BTS was on the list of the artists who were considered to perform in Pyongyang as a part of South Korea's delegation of artists.

Do you think Kim Jong-un would have enjoyed BTS' performance?

A government official said in a press conference that BTS and Psy were among the artists whom the South Korean government originally considered to partake in the concert in Pyongyang.

"[North Korean officials] had an idea of what the concert would be like, and Psy didn't quite fit the image," the South Korean official explained.

While the globally popular boy band BTS was also discussed to be included in the South Korean delegation, conflicts in schedule prevented it from becoming a reality.

The official also said that Seohyun of Girls' Generation was the only artist willing to adjust to the North Korean art troupe's repertoire, making her the only appropriate candidate to host the event.

"All the other artists wanted to do their own thing, which didn't coincide with the North Korean art troupe's agenda," the official explained.

"Cho Yong-pil was sick with a throat infection, and Lee Seon-hee was recovering from shingles. Seohyun also had a severe cold. Everyone performed despite their ill health condition," she added.

According to the official, they tried to recruit artists of varying styles to show a wide range of musical genres.

The South Korean delegation will hold a joint concert with the North Korean art troupe on April 3, and return to South Korea from Pyongyang International Airport.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

