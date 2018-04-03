All Thanks to BTS, Big Hit's Net Profit Exceeds Those of SM·JYP·YG

BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment's net profit has exceeded those of the three biggest entertainment agencies of South Korea: SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment.

Big Hit's success is accredited to BTS.

According to Financial Supervisory Service's report on March 22, the entertainment agency made a net profit of about USD 23M, which is a 173% increase from last year's. Big Hit's assets have also increased to USD 57M, which is 221% of that of last year.

On the other hand, the audit reports submitted by SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment show that the three companies have had a total profit of USD 10M, 23M, and 18M.

In the twelve years of company's history, it is the first time that Big Hit Entertainment has made a larger profit than the three giants of the South Korean entertainment industry.

It is all thanks to BTS that Big Hit Entertainment has had such a financially successful year. The group's single released last year, LOVE YOURSELF: HER, has sold 1,490,000 copies, making it the most album sold in K-pop's recent history.

