BLACKPINK's 'STAY' Becomes the Group's 5th Over-100M-Viewed MV

BLACKPINK's music video for ‘STAY’ has reached 100M views on YouTube, which marks the girl group's 5th 100M-viewed music video.

BLACKPINK's another amazing YouTube feat!

'STAY' has earned over 100M views as of April 2 at 12:40 p.m. KST. Music video for the group's another hit single, 'PLAYING WITH FIRE,' has also reached over 200M views on March 31.

BLACKPINK has released five singles since their debut in 2016, all of which have managed to exceed 100M views on YouTube.

'BOOMBAYAH' and 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' are headed for 300M views, with 'PLAYING WITH FIRE' recently reaching over 200M views.

'STAY' won over 100M views in less than a year and a half since its upload on November 1, 2016.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

