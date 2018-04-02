1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

From Kuala Lumpur to Manila…WANNA ONE to Hold Their First-ever Concert Tour

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ NEWS 1

ⓒ NEWS 1

The Produce 101 project group Wanna One is going to hold their first-ever concert tour.

Wanna One is coming to your city!

Wanna One released the teaser posters for their concert tour titled "ONE:THE WORLD" on April 2.

The concert tour will kick off in Seoul, and will tour around some of the major cities around the world including San Jose, Chicago, Atlanta, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Melbourne, Taipei, and Manila.

The band's second mini album '0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)' was released last year, the title track 'BOOMERANG' is topping major music charts everywhere.

"We don't even have time to sleep," confess the superstars, whose concert tour is highly anticipated by fans everywhere.

The specific date for the concert tour is yet to be set. The concert in Seoul is scheduled to be held in June.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT