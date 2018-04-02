1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: XIUMIN & KANG DANIEL to Co-star on ‘It’s Dangerous Beyond the Blankets’

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ MBC

ⓒ MBC

Xiumin of EXO and Kang Daniel are set to appear on this season's ‘It’s Dangerous Beyond the Blankets’ on MBC.

Be ready for some bromance action.

With the first episode airing on April 5, ‘It’s Dangerous Beyond the Blankets’ is a reality show documenting the daily lives of celebrities who'd rather take a nap at home than go out partying.

ⓒ MBC

ⓒ MBC

ⓒ MBC

ⓒ MBC

In the posters released, Kang Daniel is looking cute and fluffy donning the red checkered pajamas and enjoying chips and jelly, his favorite snack. Kang also looks totally immersed in the graphic novel that he's reading. He seems like he's in his element in the photo shoot.

ⓒ MBC

ⓒ MBC

Xiumin of EXO is joining the Wanna One star in the highly anticipated reality show.

In the teaser clip released in August last year, Xiumin is tidying up the apartment, and applying moisturizer on his skin.

Fans are rooting for the bromance action between the two top K-pop stars!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT