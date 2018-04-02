1 읽는 중

STEP-BY-STEP: How to Write to BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment gave out instructions on March 30 to help fans send letters to BTS.

Want to write to BTS? Click to see how!

According to the instructions, letters from fans should fit the standard size paper envelope.

If your letter is bigger than the standard size envelope, it might be returned to you.

The letter should be sent to the following address:

To.OOO, Floor Yangjin Plaza 5F, 5, Hakdong-ro, 30-gil, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, Korea 

Zip code : 06104 / TEL : +82)02-3444-0105

If you visit the Big Hit Entertainment building unauthorized to deliver the letter or parcel yourself, it won't be accepted.

BTS announced in January that they will no longer receive gifts from fans. While they appreciate the kind gesture, BTS decided that it could be put to a better use at places where it's really needed.

Further details can be found on BTS' official fan website: http://cafe.daum.net/BANGTAN

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

