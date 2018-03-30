Big Hit Entertainment “ARMY is the best fandom in the universe!”

Big Hit Entertainment officially thanked ARMYs for their hard work.

How a model fandom & officials relationship should be.

On March, Big Hit Entertainment tweeted "Thank you for your kind words. Every message means a lot to everyone in Bighit Entertainment. ARMY is the best fandom in the universe!"

Previously, Twitter @BTS_Fambases suggested trending #ThankYouBigHit to recognize the hard work of the Big Hit Entertainment officials supporting BTS.

BTS Fambases wrote "In honor of BigHit staff being a huge support for BTS we want to thank them,we do so by tagging @BigHitEnt and using the hashtag #ThankYouBigHit. Thank you BigHit staff for being anonymous but always supporting and loving @BTS_twt, we treasure you as part the family."

ARMYs are taking part in the sweet tit-for-tat exchange, commenting "BigHitEnt IS THE BEST" "ThankYouBigHit for taking care of the boys when they need it."

