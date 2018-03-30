1 읽는 중

"It's hard to hang in there" The Burden of Stress on BTS to Put on a Show

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YouTube

BTS wasn't in the fast lane from the start. The boy band slowly rose to the top.

It's not all dazzle and glamour for BTS.

They've performed countless times, but it doesn't chip away at their firm resolutions to present ARMYs with a perfect on stage performance every time.

Pressure to give a flawless performance grew with their love for fans.

Released on March 28 via YouTube, 'BTS : Burn The Stage Ep1' featured behind-the-scenes of BTS members deep in thought prior to the World Tour.

J-Hope said "I don't want fans to say 'The BTS I thought…This is not the BTS I saw on camera'" and "I know fans have high hopes for us and I don't want to let them down."

Jimin said "To some, one wrong note may not seem like much, but a single mistake becomes burdensome, it's very stressful" and "When my throat can't take it and I keep making mistakes, it's hard to hang in there. It feels more so because I can't really do anything about it." Jimin, backstage, buried his head deep in his hands out of guilt after making a mistake on stage.

Photo from YouTube

Jungkook, who passed out after the performance, said "I knew I wasn't well, my head and body was screaming at me, but I performed because I couldn't see (my fans) for a long time after this."

V said "Striving to grow even the littlest bit, but I wish I wouldn't get injured," in a letter to himself in the future.

Suga said "I hope BTS and I never come to a stop" and "We can take it slow, things may get hard or fun, but it's our goal to slowly carry on with what we can."

Jin said "To be frank, we've achieved most of our goals. We've achieved most of our dreams, and should aim for new ones, and I want to be a part of it. That's my dream," and "I want to perform at a huge venue. That's one of my dreams, but my personal wish is to perform for a long time with such good friends."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

