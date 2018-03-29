1 읽는 중

Why Some Problematize IU's Kissing Scene

중앙일보

입력

Photo from tvN

IU's kissing scene is a hot potato.

What do you think?

The third episode of tvN's 'My Mister' aired on March 28, which featured IU trying to kiss Lee Sun-kyun.

Some viewers highly disapproved of this scene, worried that the two characters may fall in love. In fact, in the scene, IU is kissing Lee Sun-kyun trying to secure photographic evidence that could get Lee Sun-kyun into trouble. Her kissing him is not out of love.

A typical Korean drama always features a romance blooming. Then, what's the matter with this specific scene?

Photo from tvN

The issue here is the age difference. With an age difference of 18 years in reality and 24 years in the show, the TV series was embroiled in controversy from the start, criticized for representing a Lolita-like relationship.

The staff of 'My Mister' responded "The show does not focus on romantic relationships, but rather deals with the three "ajusshi" men and a woman healing through one another."

Lee Sun-kyun, the lead actor, responded "My Mister is not a love story, it's a story of ordinary people. I would be grateful if (viewers) watched the show without prejudice."

IU, the lead actress, also emphasized that 'My Mister' is a romance-less drama. "It's about the reality, and about people," IU said, "Instead of stating the norm, we show the reality as it is, and ask the viewers what they think, how they live, and how we should live."

After IU's kissing scene aired, the controversy has resurfaced. Others say that there's no problem even if the two are in a love relationship. What do you think?

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

