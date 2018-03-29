Actress CHOI JI-WOO Announces Surprise Wedding

Actress Choi Ji-woo(42) is to be wed on March 29.

We send our blessings to the newlyweds!

Choi Ji-woo updated a handwritten letter on her fan website 'Star Ji-woo,' saying that "Today is the day I've promised on a new start with my partner for life."

She wrote "I want to build a warm home with the one I love" and "Respecting and being considerate, we'll live happily ever after."

Choi Ji-woo is to be wed to her lover whom she dated for a year. The wedding will take place somewhere in Seoul, with only family members invited. The groom-to-be is a company employee.

The wedding will be small and private, regarding her future husband and in-laws.

Choi Ji-woo led the Korean "hallyu" wave after rising to stardom in the TV series 'Winter Sonata' and 'Stairway to Heaven.'

