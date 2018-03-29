1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Actress CHOI JI-WOO Announces Surprise Wedding

중앙일보

입력

Choi Ji-woo in MBC TV series &#39;Can&#39;t Lose&#39; in 2011. ⓒMBC

Choi Ji-woo in MBC TV series &#39;Can&#39;t Lose&#39; in 2011. ⓒMBC

Actress Choi Ji-woo(42) is to be wed on March 29.

We send our blessings to the newlyweds!

ⓒELLE

ⓒELLE

Choi Ji-woo updated a handwritten letter on her fan website 'Star Ji-woo,' saying that "Today is the day I've promised on a new start with my partner for life."

She wrote "I want to build a warm home with the one I love" and "Respecting and being considerate, we'll live happily ever after."

ⓒtvN

ⓒtvN

Choi Ji-woo is to be wed to her lover whom she dated for a year. The wedding will take place somewhere in Seoul, with only family members invited. The groom-to-be is a company employee.

The wedding will be small and private, regarding her future husband and in-laws.

TV series &#39;Winter Sonata&#39;. ⓒKBS

TV series &#39;Winter Sonata&#39;. ⓒKBS

Choi Ji-woo led the Korean "hallyu" wave after rising to stardom in the TV series 'Winter Sonata' and 'Stairway to Heaven.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT