1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“I'm into myself these days” Birthday Girl IRENE of RED VELVET Tells What's on Her ♥

중앙일보

입력

Irene of Red Velvet

Irene of Red Velvet

March 29 is Irene's birthday. Fans around the world are sending happy birthday wishes in celebration of the Red Velvet leader's birthday. It's already been five years since the five-member (then four) girl group's debut and Irene shared with VoomVoom some of her happiest memories as a member of the beloved K-pop band.

Have a wonderful birthday, Irene!

When was your most memorable moment?

“I would have to say the concerts. On the first days, I usually don't have the leisure to think of anything other than the performance itself. On the second day of the concert, I was on the stage for rehearsal and realized how many people have come to fill all that space. That realization made me tear up all of a sudden." (Interview with HIGHCUT 2018)

What are you into these days?

“I'm into myself. I like seeing myself change, it's fun. People can't stay the same all the time. I like myself as I am now but when I witness myself change as per the goals I set, it excites me.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2018)

What is your goal this year?    

“I wish I could be more diligent. I want to be a good listener as well as a good speaker.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2018)

What do you look for in a man?

“I like someone who is warmhearted. Someone who has kind eyes and do kind things. I didn't know how to describe it exactly so I used to say someone like 'a big dog' but I think 'a big tree' is more accurate.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

“After I watched the movie ‘Man Up,’ I felt that I should be with someone who gets me. In the film, there's this guy who's waiting for a woman named Jessica for the first time on a blind date. But then he sees this other girl and thinks she's Jessica. They spend time together and really hit it off. Even after he meets the real Jessica, he can't stop thinking about her.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

“I don't like someone who smokes. I have to be able to be myself around him.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2017)

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

When do you find yourself beautiful? 

“When I'm not all dolled up. Like before I go to bed with my hair all messy.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2017)

What did you want to be before you were a singer?

“I wanted to be a news anchor before I wanted to be a singer. When I was in elementary school, I knew this girl who was the news anchor at the school's news station. I thought it was so cool and when I told her I wanted to do that when I grew up, she told me that I had to take a test. I also wanted to be a flight attendant.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

How did you become a singer?

“When I was a freshman in high school, my friend was auditioning to become a singer and I tagged along. I auditioned and didn't make it. I cried when I found out. That's when I realized I really wanted to do it. And then one day, I got a phone call that they wanted to sign me.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

관련기사

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomkm@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT