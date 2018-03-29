“I'm into myself these days” Birthday Girl IRENE of RED VELVET Tells What's on Her ♥

March 29 is Irene's birthday. Fans around the world are sending happy birthday wishes in celebration of the Red Velvet leader's birthday. It's already been five years since the five-member (then four) girl group's debut and Irene shared with VoomVoom some of her happiest memories as a member of the beloved K-pop band.

Have a wonderful birthday, Irene!

When was your most memorable moment?

“I would have to say the concerts. On the first days, I usually don't have the leisure to think of anything other than the performance itself. On the second day of the concert, I was on the stage for rehearsal and realized how many people have come to fill all that space. That realization made me tear up all of a sudden." (Interview with HIGHCUT 2018)

What are you into these days?

“I'm into myself. I like seeing myself change, it's fun. People can't stay the same all the time. I like myself as I am now but when I witness myself change as per the goals I set, it excites me.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2018)



What is your goal this year?

“I wish I could be more diligent. I want to be a good listener as well as a good speaker.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2018)

What do you look for in a man?

“I like someone who is warmhearted. Someone who has kind eyes and do kind things. I didn't know how to describe it exactly so I used to say someone like 'a big dog' but I think 'a big tree' is more accurate.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

“After I watched the movie ‘Man Up,’ I felt that I should be with someone who gets me. In the film, there's this guy who's waiting for a woman named Jessica for the first time on a blind date. But then he sees this other girl and thinks she's Jessica. They spend time together and really hit it off. Even after he meets the real Jessica, he can't stop thinking about her.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

“I don't like someone who smokes. I have to be able to be myself around him.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2017)

When do you find yourself beautiful?

“When I'm not all dolled up. Like before I go to bed with my hair all messy.” (Interview with HIGHCUT 2017)

What did you want to be before you were a singer?

“I wanted to be a news anchor before I wanted to be a singer. When I was in elementary school, I knew this girl who was the news anchor at the school's news station. I thought it was so cool and when I told her I wanted to do that when I grew up, she told me that I had to take a test. I also wanted to be a flight attendant.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

How did you become a singer?

“When I was a freshman in high school, my friend was auditioning to become a singer and I tagged along. I auditioned and didn't make it. I cried when I found out. That's when I realized I really wanted to do it. And then one day, I got a phone call that they wanted to sign me.” (Interview with GQ 2016)

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomkm@gmail.com

