“We promise not to disappoint you” WANNA ONE's New Single Wins ‘Show Champion’

Wanna One was the winner of this week's MBC Show Champion.

They're off to a strong start!

Their most recent single "Boomerang" won the band the trophy for two consecutive weeks.

"We promise not to disappoint our fans, . We'll work hard, and we hope to show you a more mature side of us. Thank you for this prize," Yoon Ji-sung, the eldest member, thanked the fans.

The Produce 101 project group released their second mini album ‘0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)’ on March 19. "Boomerang," the title track, is an electro trap that endows the band with a sexier feel, as opposed to their usual "pretty boy" look.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

