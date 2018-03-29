OH YEON-SEO♥KIM BUM Are in Love

Actress Oh Yeon-seo(31) and Kim Bum(29) are in love.

Another happy celebrity couple!

On March 29, both agencies of the actors confirmed that "Oh Yeon-seo is dating Kim Bum."

Both explained "The two met at a gathering with friends after the TV drama 'A Korean Odyssey (Hwayugi)' ended in March, and their friendship naturally progressed into a romantic relationship. They are getting to know each other with good intentions."

Oh Yeon-seo debuted as the girl group LUV member in 2002, and has been an actress since the group disbanded. She recently starred in the tvN drama 'Hwayugi' and appears on screen in the March 14-released movie 'Cheese in the Trap.'

Kim Bum became known for his role in the sitcom High Kick! He starred in the TV series 'Boys over Flowers' 'Dream' 'Goddess of Fire' 'Mrs. Cop 2.'

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

