BLACKPINK to Hold Their First-ever Japanese Concert Tour

BLACKPINK is going on their first-ever Japan concert tour.

Another big milestone!

YG Entertainment announced that the four-piece girl will be touring three cities around Japan, holding six concerts in total. Starting off at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018 will be held in Fukuoka and Chiba as well.

"This concert tour is particularly meaningful as it has barely been a year since BLACKPINK made their official debut in Japan," the statement issued by YG Entertainment read, adding that "through this concert tour, BLACKPINK is stepping up as a girl group that represents K-pop."

This particular concert tour will entertain around 66,000 audience.

BLACKPINK's popularity in Japan was proven in July last year when their debut showcase proved to be a huge success with 14,000 seats being sold out instantly. Their eponymous Japanese debut album released in September topped the Oricon chart.

The K-pop girl group has recently finished recording their new album and is preparing for their comeback.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

