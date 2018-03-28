EXO's SEHUN-CHANYEOL-KAI in Times Square Hong Kong

EXO's Sehun, Chanyeol, and Kai are in Hong Kong to celebrate the grand opening of fashion brand MLB.

So lucky!

The "brand ambassadors" of MLB, EXO members engaged in photo shoots and interviews on March 23 at Times Square Hong Kong, where the second flagship MLB store in Hong Kong was located.

The huge crowd of fans once again proved that EXO is indeed a global star. Sehun, Chanyeol and Kai's personally signed MLB ball caps will be on display in MLB stores all over Hong Kong, including the store in Times Square.

Meanwhile, MLB will be launching an event to gift MLB product offline and online buyers with EXO posters.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

