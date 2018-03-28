1 읽는 중

TWICE Is Coming to KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE, BANGKOK & More

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Teaser photos for TWICE's upcoming album ‘What Is Love?’ have been released.

Make some noise, Malaysian/Singaporean/Thai ONCE out there!

JYP Entertainment released the teaser photos for each of the nine members on TWICE's official social media accounts.

The nine-piece girl band has just wrapped up a most successful year, with all three of the singles released last year, 'SIGNAL,' 'LIKEY,' and 'Heart Shaker,' becoming sensational hits.

The hottest K-pop girl group at the moment is ready to kick off 2018 with a strong start with 'What Is Love?"

The new album will be released on April 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

TWICE's second concert tour titled ‘TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park’ will be held for three days from May 18 to 20 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul.

After the three-day concert in Seoul, TWICE is scheduled to hold four concerts in Japan from May 26 to 27 at Saitama Super Arena, and from June 2 to 3 at Osaka-jo Hall.

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok are also among the phenomenal K-pop girl group's next destinations.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

