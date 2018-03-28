1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Fans Suggest SUGA♥SURAN Is Real Based on These Photos

중앙일보

입력

Suga of BTS and Suran denied the romance rumors.

Judge for yourselves.

Fans have based their 'theory' on photographic evidence they have spotted on the stars' Instagram.

Are they wearing matching clothes?

Suga of BTS

Suga of BTS

Suran

Suran

Suga and Suran have been spotted on camera wearing the same yellow sweatshirt. Are they sporting matching fashion items on purpose, as a sign of their relationship?

Is she hanging out with Suga's dog?

Suran with Suga&#39;s dog

Suran with Suga&#39;s dog

Suga's pet dog Holly once appeared on Suran's Instagram live.

She mentioned ‘Yoongi’ on her Instagram?

Suran&#39;s Instagram post with a caption that includes Suga&#39;s name

Suran&#39;s Instagram post with a caption that includes Suga&#39;s name

Recently, Suran posted on her Instagram a photo of dainty deserts with a caption that included Suga's given name, "Yoongi." This prompted fans to suspect and believe that there might be something going on between the two.

However, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment flat out denied the rumors that they are "completely baseless" and that the two are "not dating at all."

Suran's agency Million Market likewise denied the rumors, saying that the recent romance rumor involving Suran and Suga of BTS is "completely untrue."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

