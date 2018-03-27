Names of WANNA ONE Members Scribbled on 700M KRW Artwork

Korean modern artist Lee Woo-hwan's sculpture exhibited outdoors has been vandalized by indiscreet visitors.

An act of vandalism by a WANNA ONE fan?

An official at Busan City Gallery told the press on March 26 that the artist's sculpture was found covered with scribbles and footprints.

The gallery restored the damaged artwork in January when the act of vandalism was detected. The sculpture was worth 700M KRW at the time of purchase. The price is expected to have increased.

‘WANNA ONE,’ ‘Kang Daniel,’ and ‘Lee Dae-hwi’ were the names scribbled on the sculpture.

The curator of the gallery attributed the cause of this recent act of vandalism to "the lack of awareness among certain citizens."

The sign "CCTV in operation" also went up the wall.

The police station at Hae Woon Dae announced that they are trying to locate the culprit.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

