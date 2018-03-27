What JENNIE Did at IRENE's Birthday Party ♥

On March 25, Irene of Red Velvet held an advanced birthday party with over a hundred fans at the SM Entertainment building in Gangnam, Seoul.

These two are BFFs ♥

During the party, Jennie of BLACKPINK facetimed the leader of Red Velvet while the 26-year-old was holding up her phone to show a photo of herself to the fans.

Jennie, who had no idea that Irene was having a party with her fans, quickly ended the call. Apparently, the BLACKPINK rapper wanted to show Irene something while she was on the island of Jeju.

Fans were understandably jealous that Jennie gets to regularly facetime with Irene.

Irene and Jennie are both known to be introverts. How do you think the two became so close?

Irene talked about her friendship with Jennie while she was guesting on a radio show.

One fan asked during the show how her friendship with Jennie came about.

"We go to the same hair and makeup shop. Jennie approached me first and that's how we got to be friends," Irene explained. "Since we're both so busy, we don't get to hang out very often but we eat out together and keep in touch time to time. We also work out at the same place," she added.

The sight of the two putting arms around each other's shoulders delighted many fans at last year's music awards ceremony.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

