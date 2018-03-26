1 읽는 중

Was IU Being Rude to a Fellow K-pop Artist?

중앙일보

입력

IU was once misunderstood as being "rude" to a K-pop sunbae artist.

IU's fans are protesting that it isn't true.

Kan Mi-Youn, a member of the first generation K-pop group Baby Vox, recently shared a story of her encounter with a "rude" younger generation K-pop artist who didn't even say hi to her.

Although Kan didn't specify who it was, a media report was later published that the younger artist in Kan's story is in fact IU.

The article isn't totally baseless, however.

Kan and IU guested on a talk show together in the past, where Kan had said that she used to think IU was "a bit rude," as she greeted her with a simple nod instead of a bow, which is the customary way of greeting those who are older in the Korean culture.

Kan did clarify a moment later that it was a misunderstanding.

"I'm very shy, and I used to just nod quickly and run away," explained IU.

The ex-Baby Vox star had to post a note of apology on her Instagram after certain fans of IU wrote her messages of protest for her story's association with IU.

"I don't know if you were talking about IU in particular, but thanks to you IU is being misunderstood for being rude," said the fan's message.

Kan apologized on her Instagram that she is sorry if she has caused IU any kind of damage in reputation.

"I'm a fan of IU myself and I hope you don't blame her for what I said," she added.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

