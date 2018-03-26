1 읽는 중

"I dated KANG DANIEL, and I dumped him" Claims the Rapper YUK JI-DAM

Rapper Yuk Ji-dam, who claims to have dated Kang Daniel, has more to say.

An intervention seems necessary.

On March 23, Yuk Ji-dam wrote on her blog "We broke up before 'Produce 101 Season 2' started shooting and we dated for less than a month." She added "We weren't serious. I told him we should break up as we didn't have time to see each other."

This is her second time admitting her past relationship with Kang Daniel. Last month Yuk Ji-dam posted a fanfic on her Instagram account, which was written by a fan of Kang Daniel, and claimed the story was about her and Kang Daniel.

To which Kang Daniel's label YMC Entertainment announced that the agency would "take firm action against online rumors and fake news based on past friendship with the artist."

Later, Yuk Ji-dam wrote on her blog that she was threatened after the scandal, and although she tried to contact CJ E&M, YMC Entertainment, Kang Daniel, Ha Sung-woon and more, she could not get in contact with anyone. She also noted that many people followed her in the U.S. where she was performing, and tried to kidnap her by saying that her boyfriend Kang Daniel was missing her. The controversy reached its peak when she claimed that she would hold a press conference unless YMC Entertainment apologize.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

