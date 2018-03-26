Big Data Analysis of BTS Associates the Band with These Keywords

BTS topped the celebrity brand reputation chart for March 2018.

These words are a perfect exemplification of the band.

Korea Reputation Center analyzed a total of 98,265,135 big data from February 23 to March 24 from which the center deduced the consumers' interaction with each of the K-pop groups.

BTS scored high on positive keywords such as "like," "fall in love," and "happiness." "J-Hope" and "Jimin" had the highest number of searches. The percentage of positive reaction to BTS was 81.67%.

Korea Reputation Center studies K-pop artists who are loved the most by consumers to predict how consumers respond to and interact with each of the artists. The data help us understand the artist's place in the market.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

