1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Big Data Analysis of BTS Associates the Band with These Keywords

중앙일보

입력

BTS topped the celebrity brand reputation chart for March 2018.

These words are a perfect exemplification of the band.

Korea Reputation Center analyzed a total of 98,265,135 big data from February 23 to March 24 from which the center deduced the consumers' interaction with each of the K-pop groups.

BTS scored high on positive keywords such as "like," "fall in love," and "happiness." "J-Hope" and "Jimin" had the highest number of searches. The percentage of positive reaction to BTS was 81.67%.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

Korea Reputation Center studies K-pop artists who are loved the most by consumers to predict how consumers respond to and interact with each of the artists. The data help us understand the artist's place in the market.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT