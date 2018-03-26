Boy Band 100%'s MINWOO Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Boy band 100% member Seo Minwoo has passed away. He was only 33 years old.

Our sincerest condolences.

On March 26, 100%'s label TOP Media stated "On March 25, 100% member Seo Minwoo has left us. The deceased was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Gangnam, Seoul. The 911 emergency crew arrived, but he was pronounced dead."

The statement further said "His Family members, 100% members, TOP Media's fellow artists and workers are all mourning at the sudden departure" and stated, "the funeral will be carried out quietly, due to the wishes of the bereaved."

Seo Minwoo made his debut in 2006 on the KBS TV drama 'Sharp 3 (Banolim 3)' and has been a member of the boy band 100% since 2012.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

