1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Boy Band 100%'s MINWOO Dies of Cardiac Arrest

중앙일보

입력

Boy band 100% member Seo Minwoo has passed away. He was only 33 years old.

Our sincerest condolences.

On March 26, 100%'s label TOP Media stated "On March 25, 100% member Seo Minwoo has left us. The deceased was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Gangnam, Seoul. The 911 emergency crew arrived, but he was pronounced dead."

The statement further said "His Family members, 100% members, TOP Media's fellow artists and workers are all mourning at the sudden departure" and stated, "the funeral will be carried out quietly, due to the wishes of the bereaved."

Seo Minwoo made his debut in 2006 on the KBS TV drama 'Sharp 3 (Banolim 3)' and has been a member of the boy band 100% since 2012.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT