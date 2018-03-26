1 읽는 중

TWICE Group Teaser for 5th Mini Album “What is Love?” Released

TWICE's 5th mini album "What Is Love?" will be released on April 9 at 6 p.m. kST.

TWICE is coming back with new single on April 9 6 p.m. KST.

The group's label JYP Entertainment announced that TWICE will be holding a promotion event prior to the album's official release from March 26 to April 9.

TWICE debuted with Like OOH-AHH in October 2015 and have released a series of hit singles including CHEER UP and TT in 2016, and KNOCK KNOCK, SIGNAL, LIKEY, and Heart Shaker in 2017. All of their seven singles have been a huge success in and out of Korea.

CHEER UP, Like OOH-AHH, and Likey reached over 200M views on YouTube, while TT has earned over 300M views for the first time as a female K-pop artist. The rest of their songs have over 100M views as well.

Their three-day concert TWICELAND ZONE 2: Fantasy Park which is being held from May 18 to 20 at Seoul Jamsil Stadium sold every seat out.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

