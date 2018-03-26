4 Legendary Fancams of BLACKPINK's JENNIE with the Highest Views

Fancams are a trend among fanboys and fangirls in Korea. The more popular your idol, the higher your views get. BLACKPINK's Jennie is one of the rare female idols who has as much YouTube views as male idols. Every time she performs on stage, her fancams reach over a million views. And here are the clips.

She's always so beautiful.

170724 MBC Music Core 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' (2.2M Views)

180110 Golden Disc Awards 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' (1.3M Views)

171225 SBS Gayo Daejeon 'SO HOT (Wonder Girls)' (1.2M Views)

171001 Korea Music Festival 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' (1.7M Views)

These clips are referred to as 'Jennie's legends' on Korean web. No wonder they all go way over a million views, right?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

