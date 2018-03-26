Why the First Lady of South Korea Gifted UAE Students with BTS CDs

The First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is touring UAE with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, gifted UAE students passionate for Korean culture with BTS-signed CDs.

Even the First Lady of South Korea recognizes BTS!

On March 25, First Lady Kim met with local students studying Korean at the Korean Cultural Center located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. First Lady Kim, keeping in mind the students' wants for BTS-signed CDs, gifted the students accordingly. First Lady Kim stressed, "As an important link between South Korea and UAE in the future, please strive for exchange and cooperation between the two nations." Students replied that they had first become interested in South Korea mesmerized by Korean "hallyu" wave contents, such as K-pop, drama and entertainment shows.

Public interest in Korean pop culture continues to grow at an exponential rate in nations in the Middle Eastern region, including the UAE. And at the vanguard of the phenomenon is the boy band BTS, who has enraptured many UAE female students with their dazzling performance. BTS' eighth Japanese single 'MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow' ranked first in UAE's iTunes Top 200 singles chart. BTS also performed at the K-culture festival 'KCON' held in Abu Dhabi for the first time in 2016.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com