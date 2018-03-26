EXO's XIUMIN Leaves a Special Clue for Fans on His Birthday

Happy March 26! Today is EXO's "Baozi" Xiumin's birthday.
Happy birthday, Xiumin!
In celebration of his birthday, he left a message for fans at his fancafe.
Xiumin wrote, "I just wanted to express my gratitude, so I worked up the courage to write." We can all feel the love here.
Hi EXO-L! This is Xiumin!
I worked up the courage to give a simple, cool greeting. Sorry.
Because today is my birthday, please be tolerant in accepting me^^ LOL;;
Oh! I'm most certainly not writing this message in celebration of my own birthday.
Letting everyone know it's your birthday is the most embarassing thing in the world. ㅠㅠ
I just wanted to express my gratitude so I worked up the courage to write~ I'm brave cause it's my birthday! haha
It's going to be blossoming spring very soon. Guys! This year there are guys who come with spring~ Guess who?? I'm not going to tell you~ Feel it yourself!
Which day is your favorite, EXO-Ls? Is this question too silly??
Actually I wanted to make you like every day of the week, to make you happy, so that's why I asked~
We're responsible for the happiness of EXO-Ls >.<
So when the flowers bloom! When the day is perfect for a date! I'll be appearing in front of you guys~ Then perhaps a smile will bloom on our EXO-L's face?!
Then, until the day comes... Leaving a clue... Bye!!
As a farewell to fans, he presented fans with a quiz. It seems like a clue hinting at the comeback of EXO unit EXO-CBX.
#1. Level of Difficulty <99>
‘CEOMXINOG-SCOBOXN’
#2. Level of Difficulty <326>
(CH) (XIU-MIN) (EN) (XIU-1) (B) (MIN+1)
▶CHEN=>21
▶B=>04
▶XIUMIN=>99
There's a warning as well. "Sharing the answer is cheating! Keep it to yourself!"
EXO-CBX will return to fans on April 10 and are said to be up to their neck busily working on their newest album. EXO-CBX will be meeting with fans for the second time after a year and six months.
By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com