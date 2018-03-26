EXO's XIUMIN Leaves a Special Clue for Fans on His Birthday

Hi EXO-L! This is Xiumin!

I worked up the courage to give a simple, cool greeting. Sorry.

Because today is my birthday, please be tolerant in accepting me^^ LOL;;

Oh! I'm most certainly not writing this message in celebration of my own birthday.

Letting everyone know it's your birthday is the most embarassing thing in the world. ㅠㅠ

I just wanted to express my gratitude so I worked up the courage to write~ I'm brave cause it's my birthday! haha

It's going to be blossoming spring very soon. Guys! This year there are guys who come with spring~ Guess who?? I'm not going to tell you~ Feel it yourself!

Which day is your favorite, EXO-Ls? Is this question too silly??

Actually I wanted to make you like every day of the week, to make you happy, so that's why I asked~

We're responsible for the happiness of EXO-Ls >.<

So when the flowers bloom! When the day is perfect for a date! I'll be appearing in front of you guys~ Then perhaps a smile will bloom on our EXO-L's face?!

Then, until the day comes... Leaving a clue... Bye!!