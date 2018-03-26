BTS Wins the Favorite Global Music Star Award at 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

BTS won the Favorite Global Music Star Award at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards (KCA).

Congratulations!

On March 25, Nickelodeon announced that BTS won the honor of receiving the Favorite Global Music Star Award at the KCA this year. The annual KCA awards the celebrities by children in categories ranging from music, TV shows, to films.

While BTS wasn't present at the ceremony to receive the award in person, they retweeted KCA's announcement of their winning the award.

This, of course, isn't the first instance where BTS has won a prestigious award at an American music award. BTS won the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards last May and the Best Boy Band and the Best Fan Army Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

