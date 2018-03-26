Nosebleeds, Canker Sores…What BTS Had to Endure to Mesmerize the U.S.

1 읽는 중

Photo from BTS official Facebook

BTS at the American Music Awards. Photo by AP.

Last November BTS flew off to the U.S. to perform at the American Music Awards, one of the 'top 3' music awards. The boys were trailed by the magazine Rolling Stone, who jotted down an average day of BTS in the U.S.

The prize of rising to international stardom.

Here's the gist to help you grasp a sense of how a day as BTS unfolds.

2017 BTS LIVE Stage sketch. Photo from BTS official Facebook.

Jin▶Jin quickly nods off in a rolling chair but is soon awoken by the masseur, who wants to jam an elbow into his shoulder; Jin winces as he does.

2017 BTS LIVE Stage sketch. Photo from BTS official Facebook.

V▶V is yowling in pain, mouth wide as a handler treats a canker sore inside his cheek.

2017 BTS LIVE Stage sketch. Photo from BTS official Facebook.

RM▶RM will dance with a bloody tissue in his nose – the wages of jet lag and constant hustle add up.

2017 BTS LIVE Stage sketch. Photo from BTS official Facebook.

Despite an early lunch of mere cold burgers and fries, the boys devoured the meal anyways.

2017 BTS LIVE Stage sketch. Photo from BTS official Facebook.

Massaged while half asleep, treated for painful canker sores, and having nosebleeds yet continuing to dance. What a price to pay for a perfect performance, and how professional.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

