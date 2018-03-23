1 읽는 중

사회

VIDEO: What V of BTS Wanted His Fans to See

중앙일보

입력

ⓒjtbc

ⓒjtbc

V of BTS wanted to show ARMYs around the world something special.

Is there anything V is not good at?

On March 23, a clip of V making a cup of cafe latte was posted on BTS' Twitter.

The instructor tells V to "pour the milk on the surface." V must be doing a good job since he's being complimented constantly. "Well done!" the instructor says.

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

The result: a cup of cafe latte with a heart-shaped milk foam on top. V looks at the camera, proud of the coffee he's just made.

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

"Wow, this is like the complete opposite of what I made," says J-Hope, comparing his cup of latte to V's. "Who made this?" RM asks pointing at J-Hope's latte, making his bandmates burst out laughing.

V LIVE

V LIVE

The clip is from an episode of "Run BTS" on V LIVE where the members are BTS are playing baristas for the day.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

