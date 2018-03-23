VIDEO: What V of BTS Wanted His Fans to See

V of BTS wanted to show ARMYs around the world something special.

Is there anything V is not good at?

On March 23, a clip of V making a cup of cafe latte was posted on BTS' Twitter.

The instructor tells V to "pour the milk on the surface." V must be doing a good job since he's being complimented constantly. "Well done!" the instructor says.

The result: a cup of cafe latte with a heart-shaped milk foam on top. V looks at the camera, proud of the coffee he's just made.

"Wow, this is like the complete opposite of what I made," says J-Hope, comparing his cup of latte to V's. "Who made this?" RM asks pointing at J-Hope's latte, making his bandmates burst out laughing.

The clip is from an episode of "Run BTS" on V LIVE where the members are BTS are playing baristas for the day.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

