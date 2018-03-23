BLACKPINK's LISA Aims to Conquer China as a Cosmetics Brand Model

BLACKPINK's Lisa is the face of 'MOONSHOT Cosmetics' in China.

Guess what she recommends

YG PLUS, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, announced its recently signed MOU with esteemed local trading companies in Hangzhou, China on March 21. One of the enterprises is a strong player in the cosmetics market, responsible for its distribution to more than 10,000 H&B MART stores.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, the face of MOONSHOT Cosmetics, will be at the vanguard of the K-beauty wave offline and online. She would be responsible for H&B MART stores, department stores, and shopping malls in the major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as online shopping sites Tmall and Taobao. Armed with BLACKPINK's elegant reputation and her in-depth knowledge in beauty products, Lisa would be leading the cosmetics trend in the Chinese market.

In a clip, Lisa says "I'm honored to be MOONSHOT's model following last year. I'll strive to promote (the products)."

She recommended MOONSHOT's signature lip 'lip feat' as her favorite item. Lisa said "Much love for my favorite 'lip feat.'" MOONSHOT's 'lip feat' features 16 shades and is famous for its long-lasting quality.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

