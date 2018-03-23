This Story of SUGA & J-HOPE of BTS Will Make You Cry of Laughter

This story was introduced in an episode of 'BON VOYAGE SEASON 2' which aired online on V LIVE. How do you think this came about? VoomVoom is here to tell it all.
This is straight out of a sitcom.
In the 6th episode of BON VOYAGE SEASON 2, J-Hope decides to take a break at a nearby park after getting off the ferry. Recovering from the motion sickness after the ferry ride, J-Hope laid himself under the tree enjoying the fresh air. It was evident he wasn't feeling very well.
Suga, all of a sudden, approached J-Hope and asked him to get up.
"You've been resting here for like a couple of hours," Suga told J-Hope. "I carried you piggyback from the ferry," Suga insisted, asking, "don't you remember?"
J-Hope had no memory of this.
"You don't remember at all?" Suga asked again.
J-Hope seemed like he had no recollection of it happening at all.
Then Jimin weighed in, saying, "of course you don't remember. It never happened."
"J-Hope, this is how much I care for you," said Suga, making everybody laugh.
Doesn't it sound like an episode of a sitcom?
By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com