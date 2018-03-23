This Story of SUGA & J-HOPE of BTS Will Make You Cry of Laughter

This story was introduced in an episode of 'BON VOYAGE SEASON 2' which aired online on V LIVE. How do you think this came about? VoomVoom is here to tell it all.

This is straight out of a sitcom.

In the 6th episode of BON VOYAGE SEASON 2, J-Hope decides to take a break at a nearby park after getting off the ferry. Recovering from the motion sickness after the ferry ride, J-Hope laid himself under the tree enjoying the fresh air. It was evident he wasn't feeling very well.

Suga, all of a sudden, approached J-Hope and asked him to get up.

"You've been resting here for like a couple of hours," Suga told J-Hope. "I carried you piggyback from the ferry," Suga insisted, asking, "don't you remember?"

J-Hope had no memory of this.

"You don't remember at all?" Suga asked again.

J-Hope seemed like he had no recollection of it happening at all.

Then Jimin weighed in, saying, "of course you don't remember. It never happened."

"J-Hope, this is how much I care for you," said Suga, making everybody laugh.

Doesn't it sound like an episode of a sitcom?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

