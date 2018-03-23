1 읽는 중

This Story of SUGA & J-HOPE of BTS Will Make You Cry of Laughter

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ V LIVE+

ⓒ V LIVE+

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

This story was introduced in an episode of 'BON VOYAGE SEASON 2' which aired online on V LIVE. How do you think this came about? VoomVoom is here to tell it all.

This is straight out of a sitcom.

ⓒ V LIVE+

ⓒ V LIVE+

In the 6th episode of BON VOYAGE SEASON 2, J-Hope decides to take a break at a nearby park after getting off the ferry. Recovering from the motion sickness after the ferry ride, J-Hope laid himself under the tree enjoying the fresh air. It was evident he wasn't feeling very well.

ⓒ V LIVE+

ⓒ V LIVE+

Suga, all of a sudden, approached J-Hope and asked him to get up.

ⓒ V LIVE+

ⓒ V LIVE+

"You've been resting here for like a couple of hours," Suga told J-Hope. "I carried you piggyback from the ferry," Suga insisted, asking, "don't you remember?"

J-Hope had no memory of this.

"You don't remember at all?" Suga asked again.

ⓒ V LIVE+

ⓒ V LIVE+

J-Hope seemed like he had no recollection of it happening at all.

Then Jimin weighed in, saying, "of course you don't remember. It never happened."

ⓒ V LIVE+

ⓒ V LIVE+

"J-Hope, this is how much I care for you," said Suga, making everybody laugh.

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Doesn't it sound like an episode of a sitcom?

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

