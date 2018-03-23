1 읽는 중

How JUNGKOOK of BTS Treats His Fans Differently from His Bandmates

중앙일보

입력

Jungkook, the youngest of BTS, is a little different in the way he treats his fans versus his bandmates. Let's take a look at his thank-you notes on BTS' 2nd album "WINGS."

He may be sweet to his fans but...

To BTS

I don't know if you're going to read this or not but I will write this anyway. I'm really happy that we've made it to where we are today. We are going to face lots of obstacles in the future and I hope we would be able to help each other out to overcome those obstacles. There may be seven of us, but we are one under BTS. If we all face different directions, we wouldn't know where to go. So let's keep one goal in mind and climb up as high as we can. I think you all know where that would be.

To ARMY

It makes me almost upset that there is no way to express how I feel about you beyond 'thank you.' Thank you isn't enough to express how thankful I am for all your love and support. You've given me so much love that I feel like I have received two lifetimes' worth of love. Maybe I'm overreacting but oh well. I always say this but I hope you know that without you, we are nothing. I wish I could continue singing and making music for you all. This is why I can't let you go. If you take a step away from me, I will take one step towards you. I'm not sure how I would do that yet but I will try my best to make it all work. Thank you, again, and I love you.

While Jungkook maybe kind of distant towards the other members of BTS, he couldn't sweeter in his message to his fans.

But don't worry, Jungkook cares about his bandmates, too. "The only thing that I find hard to deal with is when I see my bandmates having a hard time," said Jungkook back in 2016. Perhaps this is how Jungkook is so loved by those around him.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

