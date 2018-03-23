1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Leader Gets Shy in Front of His Crush? RM's Love Life Q&A

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

RM has repeatedly stated that he likes someone who befits the phrase "brainy is the new sexy." Then, how does RM see himself?

Unexpectedly cute.

관련기사

In an interview with the Japanese magazine Hanryupia in 2014, RM described himself as "being sexy on the outside and inside" and added, "I'm a rare catch."

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

You would think that he would be confident all the time, but he showed his unexpected side when talking about his supposed crush.

Asked whether he was straightforward or rather shy when it comes to women, he answered "A bit shy. I listen to whatever's on her mind, and try to subtly convey my feelings."

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Asked how he would ask someone out, he answered "When our feelings are mutual. I would ask her out when I still feel the flutter in my heart."

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

RM said "(I think of myself as someone) charismatic, with good manners, who doesn't look down on others and is masculine on the outside and inside. That's who I want to be." Judging by his lyrics and the way he talks to ARMYs, it seems like RM is close to becoming his role model, right?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT