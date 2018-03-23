BTS Leader Gets Shy in Front of His Crush? RM's Love Life Q&A

RM has repeatedly stated that he likes someone who befits the phrase "brainy is the new sexy." Then, how does RM see himself?

Unexpectedly cute.

In an interview with the Japanese magazine Hanryupia in 2014, RM described himself as "being sexy on the outside and inside" and added, "I'm a rare catch."

You would think that he would be confident all the time, but he showed his unexpected side when talking about his supposed crush.

Asked whether he was straightforward or rather shy when it comes to women, he answered "A bit shy. I listen to whatever's on her mind, and try to subtly convey my feelings."

Asked how he would ask someone out, he answered "When our feelings are mutual. I would ask her out when I still feel the flutter in my heart."

RM said "(I think of myself as someone) charismatic, with good manners, who doesn't look down on others and is masculine on the outside and inside. That's who I want to be." Judging by his lyrics and the way he talks to ARMYs, it seems like RM is close to becoming his role model, right?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

