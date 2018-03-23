“Every time she was near me…” JIMIN of BTS Tells Heartbreaking Story of His Unrequited Love

"I need you girl. Why is my love unreciprocated and why do I let it go by myself?"

While singing "I Need You," Jimin of BTS has said that he's the only one who hasn't been in love. This might be a lie, as there once was a time when Jimin confessed that he has suffered from a broken heart.

"I would blush automatically, like a sensor," said Jimin.

Back in 2013 when BTS were rookies, Jimin told an anecdote where he had a crush on a girl. She never reciprocated his love, according to Jimin.

"Long time ago, I was in love with this girl. When she would come near me I would blush automatically, like a sensor," he said.

When BTS was being interviewed for their then-new single Danger, J-Hope once asked Jimin if he's ever been in love and Jimin replied "of course! I'm 20 years old."

At 22 years of age, do you think Jimin is in love with anybody at the moment?

