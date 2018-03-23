Nail art is always a fad in K-beauty. Perhaps that's the reason why there are so many Korean nail artists. Here are some nail art designs that VoomVoom would like to suggest.

How to do your nails like these beauties!

Jennie and Irene's nail art

Here are the designs suggested by Unistellar CEO Park Eun-kyeong.

She says that the trend is to wear bright colors with low chroma, with a matte surface. She seems to be expressing the season spring by using a number of colors.

BoA's nail art

Ryu "Onnu" On-yu, with her clientele list including BoA and more, is famous for her colorful designs. Her delicate cute designs are just what you need to spice up your day.

Try these nail art designs, and you're bound to be noticed with a single flicker of your hand. You'll be at the center of attention!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

