PHOTOS: EXO Dons 2018's Latest Fashion Trend

EXO models for MLB Korea and the individual photoshoot for this season has just been released on March 22 KST. Their group photoshoot has attracted a lot of attention from fans as well.

Looking good as usual ♥

The members of EXO have gone retro in the photoshoot, the hottest fashion trend that will lead 2018. Aspiring fashionistas should note that 'ultra violet' is the color of this season.

EXO will be modeling for MLB Korea starting this season. They are also campaigning for the brand as their ambassadors, participating in the online project #MLBCREW. Sehun, Chanyeol, and Kai will attend the MLB launching event in Hong Kong.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

