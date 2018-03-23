"I would make my girl forever happy" How J-HOPE Asks a Girl Out

BTS' J-Hope, like his name, is loved for his hopeful and lively attitude. What would happen to the "human endorphin" should he meet the woman of his dreams?

How sweet!

In a 2014-held interview with the Japanese magazine 'Hanryupia,' J-Hope defines himself as "the guy who can make his woman happy for the rest of her life, and who knows only one woman."

Asked his most masculine trait, J-Hope answers "when I dance." He says "When I meet someone I like, I tend to be more careful than straightforward. I would tell her my true feelings and ask her to go out with me by singing a serenade to her, just the two of us, at a cafe."

J-Hope expressed his confidence in "making the woman of his dreams happy." This is why he's ARMY's hope. Be with him, and you'll be forever happy.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com